Jefferies increases Coforge's target price, maintains ‘buy’ rating; stock zooms 2%
Coforge stock gained 1.81% during an intraday trade on Monday, December 11 to ₹5,906 per share on NSE.
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has raised the target price of Coforge from ₹6,250 to ₹6,580, while maintaining the 'buy' recommendation. This decision is grounded in Coforge's strategic initiative to enhance margins by 150-300 basis points over the next 3-4 years through cost optimization.
