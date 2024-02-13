Jefferies initiates ‘buy’ call on Adani Enterprises with ₹3,800 target price
“We expect AEL's EBITDA to double from FY23 to FY26 and grow 3x+ by FY28,” said brokerage firm Jefferies.
Brokerage firm Jefferies, on Tuesday, initiated ‘Buy’ call on Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Enterprise (AEL) with target of ₹3800 per share.
