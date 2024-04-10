Jefferies initiates coverage on IDFC First Bank with a ‘buy’, sees over 15% upside – 3 reasons why
Jefferies has initiated coverage on private sector lender IDFC First Bank with a 'buy' call and a target price of ₹100, indicating a potential upside of over 15 percent from today's (April 10) closing price of ₹84.71.
