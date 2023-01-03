This Indian pharma stock at 'steep discount to peers'; Jefferies initiates coverage with 'Buy'2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM IST
- Jefferies has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the Indian pharma stock and a target price of ₹150
Piramal Pharma’s (PPL) CDMO business is on the cusp of a turnaround as headwinds faced over the last 12-18 months are getting resolved, as per global brokerage Jefferies which has initiated the coverage on the Piramal Pharma shares with a ‘Buy’ tag.
