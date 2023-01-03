Piramal Pharma’s (PPL) CDMO business is on the cusp of a turnaround as headwinds faced over the last 12-18 months are getting resolved, as per global brokerage Jefferies which has initiated the coverage on the Piramal Pharma shares with a ‘Buy’ tag.

“CDMO turnaround, steady growth for complex hospital generics and scaleup of consumer health should drive 12%/21% revenue/Ebitda Cagr over FY22-25E and allay leverage concerns. PPL trades at attractive valuations of 13.3x/10.6x FY24/FY25 EV-EBITDA," the note stated. The brokerage house has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the Indian pharma stock and a SoTP based price target of ₹150 apiece.

The brokerage estimates 11%/21% revenue/EBITDA CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY22-25E with reduced leverage from FY24. Piramal Pharma, trades at an attractive valuation of 13.3x/10.6x FY24/FY25 EV-EBITDA which is at a steep discount to comparable Indian peers, highlighted Jefferies.

“Given the gap in margin profile vs peers, we value the CDMO/ICH business at 20%/60% discount to peers whereas the CHG business is valued in line with peers. We initiate coverage on Piramal Pharma (PPL) with a Buy rating. Turnaround in CDMO operations starting 2HFY23 is the key catalyst whereas delays in order inflows or execution issues are key risks," it said.

Piramal Pharma's CDMO business (~60% of FY22 revenue) faced execution challenges, high attrition at overseas sites and margin impact from higher raw material cost over the last 12-18 months. This has weighed on PPL stock price since separate listing of pharma business in November 2022.

"However, CDMO growth should turnaround soon, as raw material supplies have normalised, people have been rehired and trained, customer audits have resumed, and new capacities coming on stream from FY24. Robust YoY revenue traction from 2HFY23 (which is anyway seasonally strong) should drive operating leverage benefit. Over the longer run, PPL's niche capabilities and flexible manufacturing infrastructure should strengthen its pipeline of under patent projects and improve growth visibility," the brokerage added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on August 2022 approved the composite scheme of demerger of the pharma business from Piramal Enterprises Ltd into Piramal Pharma Ltd, and amalgamation of Piramal Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiaries Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and Convergence Chemical Pvt Ltd into itself.

