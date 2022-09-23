Jefferies is bullish on this Maharatna PSU stock, sees new 52-week-high

“PGCIL has entered a phase of higher free cash flows and raised its dividend payout in the last 12 months. We believe the stake purchased, which is approx. Rs21/sh, is unlikely to be valued by the market. Additionally, dividend payout is likely to be lowered given cash outflow. Absolute BVPS is unlikely to go lower given lower dividend payout, but some de-rating is likely. PGCIL did capex of Rs14.8 bn in 1QFY23 (up 34% YoY), and mentioned while it is targeting Rs80-85 bn capex for FY23E, it could be higher. PGCIL de-rated consistently for 5 years until 2020 as earnings growth slowed and pvt sector competition picked up. This trend should continue to reverse as capex/ capitalisation picks up post FY23E due to transmission capex for renewable energy. Rs66 bn asset monetisation is planned in FY23E and smart meters USD19 bn opportunity is seeing progress. Our PT of Rs260 values it at 2.2x consol PB Sept'24E – in-line with the 10-yr avg. Downside risks: 1) PGCIL losing share sharply in TBCB; and 2) Stance change in InvIT monetisation or use of proceeds," said the broking firm Jefferies.