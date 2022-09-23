Jefferies is bullish on this Maharatna PSU stock, sees new 52-week-high

Jefferies is bullish on this Maharatna PSU stock, sees new 52-week-high3 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 1,41,322.68 Cr, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a large cap company that engages in the power industry
With a market valuation of Rs. 1,41,322.68 Cr, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a large cap company that engages in the power industry. The largest electric power transmission utility in India is Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Schedule "A" and "Maharatna" Public Sector Enterprise of the Government of India. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited's shares on the NSE closed today at ₹202.35 a piece, down 8.06% from the previous close of ₹220.10. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 10,655,872 shares, the stock saw a total volume of 65,372,042 shares today. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹248.35 on (10-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹175.10 on (27-September-2021) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 18.52% below the high and 15.56% above the low. Jefferies, on the other hand, has a target price of ₹260 for this Maharatna PSU stock, which would be a new high for the stock.
Jefferies has said in a note that “Media reports indicate that Power Ministry is in talks with Power Grid (PGCIL) to purchase PFC’s 52.63% stake (Rs144 bn) in REC. Rationale is for PFC to finance power projects through REC stake sale proceeds. PGCIL has sufficient cash and we remain positive on the 1-yr and medium-term transmission spend growth story. But, this is a near-term dampener and could negatively impact FY23E-25E EPS by 3-5%. Dividend yield could also be lower at 4% vs 6% in FY23E."
“PGCIL has a commendable execution track record and a dominant leadership position in transmission even with private competition being introduced 2013 onwards. NTPC in the past made investments outside the core like fertilizers on Ministry directives, but PGCIL has been relatively insulated. If stake purchase news materialises, multiple is likely to get impacted. PGCIL could potentially trade at the lower end of 2-2.2x PB, where it has traded when visibility on T&D capex and rising earnings growth picked up," the note further stated.
“PGCIL has entered a phase of higher free cash flows and raised its dividend payout in the last 12 months. We believe the stake purchased, which is approx. Rs21/sh, is unlikely to be valued by the market. Additionally, dividend payout is likely to be lowered given cash outflow. Absolute BVPS is unlikely to go lower given lower dividend payout, but some de-rating is likely. PGCIL did capex of Rs14.8 bn in 1QFY23 (up 34% YoY), and mentioned while it is targeting Rs80-85 bn capex for FY23E, it could be higher. PGCIL de-rated consistently for 5 years until 2020 as earnings growth slowed and pvt sector competition picked up. This trend should continue to reverse as capex/ capitalisation picks up post FY23E due to transmission capex for renewable energy. Rs66 bn asset monetisation is planned in FY23E and smart meters USD19 bn opportunity is seeing progress. Our PT of Rs260 values it at 2.2x consol PB Sept'24E – in-line with the 10-yr avg. Downside risks: 1) PGCIL losing share sharply in TBCB; and 2) Stance change in InvIT monetisation or use of proceeds," said the broking firm Jefferies.
“Price target of Rs260 values PGCIL at 2.2x consol P/B Sept'24E. Downside risks: 1) PGCIL losing share sharply in TBCB. 2) Stance change in Invit monetisation policy or use of proceeds," said Jefferies in its research note.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
