Bharti Airtel shares: Jefferies maintains 'Buy' with revised target price. Key triggers2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 09:35 AM IST
- Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on Bharti Airtel shares given its strong growth outlook
Singtel’s 3.3% stake sale to Bharti Telecom (BTL) will drive a 1.7% increase in shareholding of Mittal Family to 25.5%, which global brokerage Jefferies views positively. However, it will increase BTL’s debt, which will need higher dividends from Bharti for servicing interest and will eventually lead to BTL selling stake in Bharti Airtel to repay the debt, it said in a note.