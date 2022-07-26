'Night is darkest just before the dawn': Jefferies bullish on Zomato shares amid crash2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- Jefferies thinks a great case for long term investors to Buy Zomato shares
Worries of Fed tightening are weighing on the profitless Internet names globally. The entire sector has been going through a period of readjustment as the focus is shifting from growth to cash flow. FANGMAN is down 15-65% YTD. This has also been impacting the global food delivery stocks which are down 50-65% YTD, with Zomato being the worst performing stock.