Zomato shares made stellar debut on July 23, 2021 on the stock exchanges, but the stock has lost more than 70% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and as global growth stocks cratered. Investors are also not comfortable with the acquisition of Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), which Zomato recently acquired for ₹4,447 crore which acted as a catalyst in the food delivery platform's downward movement as Blinkit is a loss making start-up.