Jefferies projects Nykaa's CAGR at 20% between FY24 and FY27; sees 28% upside in stock in base case
Jefferies projects Nykaa's CAGR at 20% between FY24 and FY27, with potential growth of up to 25% in the bull case scenario. Stock performance has been mixed in 2024 YTD, with significant growth reported in Nykaa's BPC, fashion, and 'others' segments in FY24.
Following a positive presentation by Nykaa's management, represented by Anchit Nayar (CEO, Beauty E-commerce) and Namrata Penta (AVP, M&A & IR), brokerage house Jefferies has reiterated its ‘buy’ call on FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) with a target price of ₹220, implying an almost 28 percent upside. Jefferies has projected that Nykaa could achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20 percent between FY24 and FY27.
