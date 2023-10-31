Jefferies retains ‘buy’ call on Home First Finance; sees nearly 20% upside – key reasons
On the back of robust September quarter (Q2FY24) results, strong EPS growth expectations, and healthy ROE expansion potential, global brokerage house Jefferies has retained its ‘buy’ call on Home First Finance (HFF) and raised its target price to ₹1,120.
On the back of robust September quarter (Q2FY24) results, strong EPS growth expectations, and healthy ROE expansion potential, global brokerage house Jefferies has retained its ‘buy’ call on Home First Finance (HFF) and raised its target price to ₹1,120 from ₹1,020 earlier. The new target price implies an upside of almost 20 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started