Jefferies retains 'buy' on KFin Tech, sees more than 22% upside – key reasons
Jefferies has retained its ‘buy’ call on KFin Technologies and raised its target price to ₹560 from ₹500 earlier. The new target implies a potential upside of over 22 percent.
Since listing in December last year, shares of KFin Technologies (KFin) have risen 25 percent to currently trade at ₹457 from its IPO price of ₹366.
