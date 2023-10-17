Jefferies retains 'buy' on KFin Tech, sees more than 22% upside – key reasons

Jefferies has retained its ‘buy’ call on KFin Technologies and raised its target price to ₹560 from ₹500 earlier. The new target implies a potential upside of over 22 percent.

Since listing in December last year, shares of KFin Technologies (KFin) have risen 25 percent to currently trade at ₹457 from its IPO price of ₹366. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the back of strong returns and bullishness of the management over their overseas expansion plans, brokerage house Jefferies has retained its ‘buy’ call on the stock and raised its target price to ₹560 from ₹500 earlier. The new target implies a potential upside of over 22 percent.

"Our interactions with K-Fin’s CEO point to progress in expanding client base in overseas markets where they are positioned well in Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines and beefing up for Singapore and Hong Kong. While the Asian market will be organic, it may explore M&A in the Western market. Domestic MFs and issuer solutions are growing at a steady pace," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage also raised its earnings estimates by 1-2 percent and sees a 17 percent CAGR in profit over FY23-26. It also expects a revenue CAGR of 13 percent and an average EBITDA margin of 42 percent. Cashflows can aid mergers and acquisitions (M&A), it added.

Stock Price Trend In 2023 YTD, the stock has advanced almost 33 percent, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far this year.

The stock shed around 3 percent in October so far, snapping gains after 6 straight months of positive returns between April and September. In that period, it jumped over 67 percent. However, it shed the most in January and February, down over 7 percent in each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock also hit its record high of ₹493.25 earlier this month on October 3 but has consolidated a bit since hitting its peak. It is currently a little over 7 percent down from its all-time high. However, it has advanced 69 percent from its 52-week low of ₹271.05, hit on March 29, 2023.

About the Firm KFin Technologies is a leading technology-driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services to the capital markets ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia. It has well-diversified offerings including investor solutions to mutual funds (70 percent of revenue), alternate assets, pension funds, wealth managers, services to corporate issuers, and third-party services to global partners. It provides SaaS-based end-to-end transaction management, channel management, compliance solutions, data analytics and various other digital services to asset managers across segments, as well as outsourcing services for global players.

Investment Rationale Targeting global markets: K-Fin has been ahead in expanding into overseas markets where it has made good progress in Thailand, Malaysia & Philippines and is investing in larger markets like Singapore and HK. As larger markets require local presence and tighter regulations, it could take longer, but relationships are stickier, noted Jefferies. Overseas revenues formed 9 percent of total revenues in FY23 and the brokerage is seeing this growing at 30 percent CAGR over FY23-26 and rising to 14 percent of total by FY26. K-Fin may also explore some M&A opportunities in Western markets (Europe and the US) to accelerate client acquisitions, lower the time to reach markets, and eliminate the cumbersome process of obtaining licenses, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steady growth in Indian businesses: The domestic mutual fund segment drives 70 percent of revenues and is growing in the mid-teens. The AIF/ PMS segment is growing faster and K-Fin dominates with a 36 percent share, based on total AIFs registered with SEBI. Management believes that revenue from AIFs could double in FY24 and entry of global AIFs in India can be positive as most of them choose local administrators, it said. In the account aggregator segment, the venture is designed to help clients get a comprehensive view of investment positions and choices to improve sales and services. K-Fin owns 25.7 percent in Fintech Products and Solutions India, parent of OneMoney, India's first account aggregator, and has the option to raise it to 75 percent, added the brokerage. It further noted that it has not factored revenues/profit and ramp-up here could offer upside to estimates.

Long-term View As per the brokerage, KFin is among the leaders in RTA services for AMCs & corporate issuers. It is gradually evolving into a data processing and analytics solution provider, with a higher share of value-added services to clients to increase dependency.

Foray into global AMCs and account aggregator segments can expand horizons and lift growth. Strong product proposition and vast experience in offering investor solutions can enable faster ramp-up, explained the brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bull and Bear Scenarios Bull case: In this, the brokerage has a target price of ₹640, indicating an upside of 40 percent. In this case, it assumes a revenue CAGR of 15 percent over FY23-26E, an average EBITDA margin of 43 percent, and a PAT CAGR of 19 percent during the same period. PT of ₹640 is based on 37x Sep-25E P/E.

Bear case: In this, the brokerage has a target price of ₹420, implying an 8 percent downside. In this case, it assumes a revenue CAGR of 10 percent over FY23-26E, an average EBITDA margin of 40 percent, and a PAT CAGR of 10 percent during the same period. PT of ₹420 is based on 26x Jun-25 P/E.

View and Risks The brokerage rated KFin Tech as Buy with a price target of ₹560 based on 33x Sep-25 PE. Faster conversion of order wins (into servicing) in international markets & limited dilution in yields in domestic RTA business can drive re-rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key risks can arise from a tighter cap on MFs, slower ramp-up in new segments, heightened capital market volatility and a pick-up in IT hiring (and pressure on manpower costs). There is also a minor risk of overpaying for an acquisition, but history suggests acquisitions have been at reasonable valuations, said the brokerage.

