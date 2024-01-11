Jefferies says weakness likely to continue in specialty chemicals; check its ratings on SRF, PI Industries and more
Jefferies' top pick in the sector remains PI Industries. PI Industries stands out with a promising outlook for healthy volume growth and an attractive valuation, it said. Meanwhile, it downgraded SRF to ‘Underperform’, anticipating a slower business recovery.
The specialty chemicals sector is currently grappling with challenges stemming from weak demand and heightened Chinese exports. Jefferies anticipates a potential upswing in demand during the second half of fiscal year 2025 (2HFY25E), with a particular focus on the recovery of crop protection demand during the same period.
