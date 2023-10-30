BJP's defeat in Lok Sabha elections might lead to 25% drop in stock market, says Jefferies
Equity markets in India will fall if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party fails to retain power in national elections due next year, according to Chris Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies LLC.
