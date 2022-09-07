Dixon Tech shares rise 25% in 3 months. Jefferies sees further upside2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM IST
- Dixon Technologies is the market leader with 5 PLI approvals, said Jefferies
Listen to this article
Dixon Technologies share price has risen 25% in three months on improving margin outlook and global brokerage Jefferies said it stays bullish on Dixon and expects it to post the highest EPS growth in its coverage, at 67% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in FY22-25 - led by 5 PLI upsides, new categories & clients.