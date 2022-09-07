Dixon Tech shares rise 25% in 3 months. Jefferies sees further upside

"Indian EMS industry is forecast to reach $135 bn by FY26, +30% CAGR over $36 bn in FY21. India is fast emerging as a low-cost manufacturing hub (labour, energy), with rising export opportunities. Dixon is the market leader with 5 PLI approvals. We expect Dixon to outpace industry growth with +40%/+67% CAGR over FY22-25, driven by PLI upside, new categories and client adds," it added.

