Jefferies sees double-digit upside in this banking stock, recommends buying2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 07:26 PM IST
- On BSE, the shares IndusInd Bank are trading 1.45 per cent down at ₹1222.75 apiece.
Private lender IndusInd Bank in its pre-quarter update posted 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net advances at ₹2,71,966 crore by the end of December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). Net deposits, too, grew 14 per cent YoY to ₹3,25,491 crore. Brokerage firm Jefferies assigned 'buy' rating to the banking stock and a price target of ₹1,600.
