Jefferies sees double-digit upside in this banking stock, recommends buying

"IndusInd Bank's 3QFY23 pre-quarter update shows loan growth of 19% YoY/ 5% QoQ, which we believe is led by uptick in retail loan growth (CVs and MFI) that also make better margins. Deposits growth was slower at 14% YoY/ 3% QoQ, with retail deposits and Casa deposits growing at 21%/18% YoY. We see bank moving towards c.20% loan Cagr & 2% ROA. Valuations are attractive at 1.5x FY24 adj. PB. It stays among top picks in the sector. Buy." said Jefferies in its note.