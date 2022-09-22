LIC Housing Finance has raised rates for new and existing home loans by 125 /110bps (including 50 bps hike in Aug) in FY23 YTD. With 96% floating rate loans and 51% fixed rate liabilities, portfolio spreads (back book) could rise to c.2% from 1.87% as on March. This could lift overall spreads, despite tad lower spreads on new loans and a 10 bps increase in spread could lift EPS by 6%, as per the brokerage house.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}