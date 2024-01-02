Jefferies states key reasons why markets could scale new highs. Nifty December'2024 target stands at 24000
Stock Market today: Jefferies December'2024 Nifty target at 24000 indicates about 12% upside. Relative Nifty valuation are better and market could touch new highs as per Jefferies. FPI flows may improve as domestic flows remains supportive. India’s multi-year capex cycle has also started unfolding.
Investors and analysts remain watchful on further gains for the indian stock markets during 2024 after stellar returns in 2023 when Markets ended 2023 on a strong note with Nifty rising 20%
