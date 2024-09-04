Markets
Jefferies Picks: 11 stocks set to deliver strong returns over next five years
Aditya Raghunath 7 min read 04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Summary
- A report from Jefferies spotlights 11 Indian growth stocks poised for impressive returns, with the potential to ride India's booming market to new heights. From infrastructure to emerging clean energy players, these stocks could be the key to unlocking significant gains over the next five years.
India’s equity market has been soaring to new heights, and a select group of stocks could be the key to unlocking substantial returns. Earlier this year, Jefferies, a global investment bank, identified 11 “growth" Indian stocks poised to deliver compounded annual returns between 15% and 25% over the next five years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less