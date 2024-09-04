Max Healthcare: Jefferies outlined that Max Healthcare has the potential to generate 2.5x returns in the next five years due to the sustained growth momentum in the hospital business. It expects Max’s Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 20% between FY24 and FY30 as “new brownfield beds are added and most of them breakeven in less than 12-15m, while profitability of existing hospitals remain elevated."