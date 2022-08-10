"Despite robust sales growth, operating margin of Havells and Whirlpool were below Jefferies estimates. Havells' margins were dragged by Lloyd yet again and sharp commodity volatility amid higher cost inventory in Cables & Wires. Whirlpool's gross margin declined by 300-400bps both YoY and QoQ. Factoring margin pressures, we cut FY24-25 eps by 1-3%, whereas FY23 cut is sharper," the brokerage stated.