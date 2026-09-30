Jefferies's top stock recommendation: Buy rating with 27% upside | Indian share up 57% against IPO price in one month

Jefferies stock recommendations | Indian stock market: Molbio Diagnostics IPO is one of those rare Indian IPOs that have delivered a whopping return to its share allottees. The public issue was available last month at an upper price band of ₹807 per equity share, and the Goa-based company had a bumper debut on Dalal Street on 17 August 2026. Molbio Diagnostics shares debuted on the BSE and the NSE at ₹980, delivering over 21% listing gain to the lucky allottees.

Multibagger IPO in bear-hit Indian stock market The bull run in the Molbio Diagnostics share price didn't end here. Molbio Diagnostics share price extended its listing gains and touched an all-time high of ₹1,686.80 apiece on the NSE, delivering a multibagger return to those shareholders who remained invested in the newly listed stock. So, the IPO doubled investors' money at a time when the secondary market is completely under the bears' control. However, the stock couldn't sustain at higher levels due to a profit-booking trigger at the all-time high. Molbio Diagnostics share price today closed at ₹1,272 per share on the NSE, up over 57% against the IPO price of ₹807.

Jefferies predicts trend reversal The global brokerage, whose Indian chapter — Jefferies India Private Limited — was one of the lead managers for the Molbio Diagnostics IPO, has initiated coverage, giving a ‘buy’ rating to the newly listed stock. The brokerage believes Molbio Diagnostics is an innovation-led med-tech company that has successfully commercialised a differentiated Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics platform. With two emerging platforms and a robust product pipeline, we believe Molbio is well-positioned for strong growth ahead.

Trunat factor Pointing towards the ‘X’ factor for the newly listed stock, Jefferies report says, “Built after 13 years of R&D, Truenat is an ultra-portable, battery-operated molecular diagnostics (MDx) platform that brings high-quality testing to the point of care. The platform supports testing for 30 diseases, is patent-protected in 100+ countries, and operates in an oligopolistic market. Compared with platforms such as GeneXpert, Truenat is lighter, faster, and less infrastructure-dependent. With revenue of ~USD130m versus GeneXpert's ~USD3bn scale, we believe Truenat is a transformative innovation with significant growth runway.”

The global brokerage said that TrueNat is only the first of several opportunities for Molbio. The company has already expanded beyond MDx with Prorad, a portable X-ray portfolio, and Optrascan, a digital pathology platform. With multiple other products under development, we believe Molbio's innovation pipeline extends well beyond the flagship product - Truenat.

Jefferies stock recommendations India | Growth story ahead Pointing towards the growth theme of the company, Jefferies expects Molbio to deliver 22% revenue CAGR, driven by continued Truenat expansion in India and overseas, rapid scale-up of Prorad’s portable X-ray portfolio, and the commercial rollout of Optrascan in US.

“We estomate a sharp ~830bps margin expansion for Molbio, driven by: 1) Test-kit capacity utilization rising from 58% in FY26 to 77% by FY29E, 2) Optrascan scaling to 11% of sales by FY29E with 35%+ EBITDA margins versus current losses, and 3) Employee costs declining from 10% to 8% of sales and other opex from ~22% to ~18%. Consequently, we forecast EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 36%/47%,” the brokerage said.

Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the newly listed stock, Jefferies report concluded, “We initiate coverage on Molbio with a Buy rating, as it is among the few Indian innovation-led companies that have already demonstrated the success of its flagship platform with several others in the pipeline to drive long-term growth. We assign a target multiple of 40x on Sep-28E EPS due to high EPS CAGR of 47% (FY26-29E) with PT INR1,600.”