Nvidia share price | Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO: Nvidia shares staged a spectacular comeback on Monday, November 25, surging more than 30% after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, reversing much of the losses suffered during the leadership crisis.

The stock recorded its biggest intraday jump since 2000, adding more than $1 trillion or ₹92.84 lakh crore to its market capitalisation within hours and lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. With leadership uncertainty easing, investors are betting on renewed momentum in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and fewer near-term disruptions to AI infrastructure rollouts. At close, the m-cap of the AI stock stood at $3.99 trillion.

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Nvidia reinstated Huang as CEO following pressure from US President Donald Trump, marking a dramatic reversal just 11 days after his removal. The decision followed revelations about Huang's extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares: Stock recovers 70% of recent losses after 30% rally Nvidia shares had plunged nearly 33% in the two weeks after Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8. The stock declined from $186.64 on November 6 to $125.53 on November 20, wiping out approximately $1.47 trillion in market value.

Monday's rally recovered around 70% of those losses. Nvidia stock rose 31.5% to end at $165.05 on Monday, Nov 23.

However, the stock still has considerable ground to cover. It remains approximately 11% below its November 6 closing price of $186.64. Nvidia also remains nearly 31% below its October 6 record high of $243.37.

Baird turns bullish on Nvidia: Check rating and price target According to reports, Baird has assigned Nvidia a bullish 'Fresh Pick' designation, arguing that the stock has corrected excessively in the near term following the leadership uncertainty.

However, the brokerage has retained its 'Neutral' rating and $200 price target. According to Investing.com, the shorter-term bullish call signals expectations of a recovery towards its target, implying approximately 19% upside from current levels. Baird believes concerns about Nvidia losing market share following Huang's departure can now be set aside.

The brokerage nevertheless highlighted several risks. Nvidia will have to adhere strictly to US export restrictions and licensing requirements, potentially resulting in greater oversight and more detailed reporting on the destinations of its GPUs. Baird also flagged uncertainties surrounding 2028 revenue, the sustainability of AI financing and data centre moratoria. China exposure remains another concern, particularly if new US licensing rules disrupt financing for data centre capacity in Southeast Asia.

Other brokerages Bernstein has also upgraded Nvidia to Outperform from Market Perform, with a $200 price target, as per reports. The brokerage had downgraded the stock 11 days earlier when Huang's removal appeared likely, cutting its target by half. It had identified his potential exit as the primary reason for its downgrade. Bernstein has now reversed its rating but cautioned that the episode “will leave some overhangs in place.”

Meanwhile, Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to Buy from Hold, while Wedbush maintained its Outperform rating and $225 price target, according to Investing.com.

However, the company continues to face scrutiny. Nvidia's board has said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue until completion. The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee and is recruiting a Chief Compliance Officer.