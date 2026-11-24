Nvidia share price | Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO: Nvidia shares staged a spectacular comeback on Monday, November 25, surging more than 30% after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, reversing much of the losses suffered during the leadership crisis.

Advertisement

The stock recorded its biggest intraday jump since 2000, adding more than $1 trillion or ₹92.84 lakh crore to its market capitalisation within hours and lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. With leadership uncertainty easing, investors are betting on renewed momentum in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and fewer near-term disruptions to AI infrastructure rollouts. At close, the m-cap of the AI stock stood at $3.99 trillion.

Also Read | Full text of Nvidia board chair's letter to employees after reinstating Huang

Nvidia reinstated Huang as CEO following pressure from US President Donald Trump, marking a dramatic reversal just 11 days after his removal. The decision followed revelations about Huang's extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares: Stock recovers 70% of recent losses after 30% rally Nvidia shares had plunged nearly 33% in the two weeks after Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8. The stock declined from $186.64 on November 6 to $125.53 on November 20, wiping out approximately $1.47 trillion in market value.

Advertisement

Monday's rally recovered around 70% of those losses. Nvidia stock rose 31.5% to end at $165.05 on Monday, Nov 23.

However, the stock still has considerable ground to cover. It remains approximately 11% below its November 6 closing price of $186.64. Nvidia also remains nearly 31% below its October 6 record high of $243.37.

Baird turns bullish on Nvidia: Check rating and price target According to reports, Baird has assigned Nvidia a bullish 'Fresh Pick' designation, arguing that the stock has corrected excessively in the near term following the leadership uncertainty.

However, the brokerage has retained its 'Neutral' rating and $200 price target. According to Investing.com, the shorter-term bullish call signals expectations of a recovery towards its target, implying approximately 19% upside from current levels. Baird believes concerns about Nvidia losing market share following Huang's departure can now be set aside.

Advertisement

The brokerage nevertheless highlighted several risks. Nvidia will have to adhere strictly to US export restrictions and licensing requirements, potentially resulting in greater oversight and more detailed reporting on the destinations of its GPUs. Baird also flagged uncertainties surrounding 2028 revenue, the sustainability of AI financing and data centre moratoria. China exposure remains another concern, particularly if new US licensing rules disrupt financing for data centre capacity in Southeast Asia.

Other brokerages Bernstein has also upgraded Nvidia to Outperform from Market Perform, with a $200 price target, as per reports. The brokerage had downgraded the stock 11 days earlier when Huang's removal appeared likely, cutting its target by half. It had identified his potential exit as the primary reason for its downgrade. Bernstein has now reversed its rating but cautioned that the episode “will leave some overhangs in place.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to Buy from Hold, while Wedbush maintained its Outperform rating and $225 price target, according to Investing.com.

However, the company continues to face scrutiny. Nvidia's board has said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue until completion. The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee and is recruiting a Chief Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.