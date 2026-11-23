NVIDIA's share price saw strong upside on Monday after the AI giant announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO with immediate effect. By 11:55 AM GMT, NVIDIA Corp share price was up by around 33% at $166.88 per share, recording its biggest intraday jump since 2000, adding more than $1 trillion to its market capitalisation in just a few hours and leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. The momentum extended to chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index soaring 13%, as well as other stocks tied to the AI infrastructure trade, including energy providers and industrial companies. As the Indian stock market was closed when Jensen Huang's announcement was made, experts predict a strong reaction when trading activity resumes on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday.

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According to stock market experts, the rebound in NVIDIA share price helps calm fears of an immediate shock to the global AI supply chain, supporting broader equity sentiment rather than acting as a direct earnings driver for Indian indices. They said that Indian IT firms earn most of their revenue from US enterprises and Cloud/AI spending rather than selling GPUs. Stability at NVIDIA reduces near-term disruption in AI infrastructure rollouts, though large enterprise IT budgets still depend on broader US economic conditions and client spending cycles.

Effect on Indian IT, tech stocks Speaking on the impact of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Data centre stocks in India are expected to react on Wednesday, when trading on the BSE and the NSE will resume. AI and data centre themes can see sharp price swings and rich multiples after Jensen Huang comes back as NVIDIA Corporation's CEO.”

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Gorakshkar said that even though India does not have a major pure-play listed data centre operator, investors get exposure through conglomerates with data centre arms, cloud/AI compute providers, and suppliers of power, cooling, optical fibre, and construction infrastructure.

Expecting the IT and tech shares to react, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO on November 23, 2026—11 days after his resignation—is a major relief for global tech sentiment, with indirect and selective implications for the Indian stock market.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that Indian IT firms earn most of their revenue from US enterprises and cloud/AI spending rather than selling GPUs. Stability at NVIDIA reduces near-term disruption in AI infrastructure rollouts, though large enterprise IT budgets still depend on broader US economic conditions and client spending cycles.

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Stocks to buy in the Indian stock market Advising investors to look at Data Centre Operators and Cloud Computing, the SEBI-registered market expert said, “Bharti Airtel (via Nxtra Data) and Adani Enterprises (via AdaniConneX) offer larger-scale data centre exposure within broader businesses. Netweb Technologies and E2E Networks are tracked for server/AI compute hardware and cloud GPU infrastructure. Anant Raj is also widely grouped in the data centre infrastructure space.”

So, there are five tech stocks that an investor can think of buying and benefiting from the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as NVIDIA CEO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).