Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO on Monday, just after 11 days of his ouster, saw NVIDIA's share price skyrocket over 30%, logging its biggest intraday jump since 2000, adding more than $1 trillion to its market capitalisation in just a few hours and leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. As stability at NVIDIA reduces near-term disruption to AI infrastructure rollouts, bets are high on a revival of the AI trade.

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However, stock market experts believe that a revival of AI trading in global markets may not be a good sign for the Indian stock market. They said the recent rally in the Indian indices, especially the Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty, was mainly due to the AI meltdown buzz. As Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO is expected to mitigate AI disruption, foreign capital inflows into the Indian market may halt for the time being.

What next for Sensex, Nifty after Jensen Huang's reinstatement? Speaking on the probable impact on the Indian benchmark indices after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the NVIDIA CEO on Monday, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO has triggered the buzz for AI trade revival. NVIDIA's share price has risen more than 30% after Jensen Huang's reinstatement, and other AI stocks are following a sharp upside move is expected to attract foreign investors' attention, who were buying in bulk in the Indian markets on AI meltdown buzz.”

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The SEBI-registered market expert said that Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO has come after a sharp correction on Dalal Street, wiping out more than ₹6 lakh crore in investors' wealth. Now, the recovery in the Indian stock market looks jeopardised, as FPI inflows are expected to halt for some time.

“Rally in NVIDIA shares after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the company's CEO and a sharp rebound across US and Asian tech markets give the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 a strong near-term sentiment tailwind after Monday's sharp sell-off, though lingering risks keep the recovery fragile,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research.

Sensex, Nifty outlook post-Jensen Huang's reinstatement Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the 50-stock index finally witnessed heavy profit booking after finding resistance near the 26,000 zone and indicated a big red candle on the daily chart to close near the 25,350 zone to cool off from the one-way highly overheated rally witnessed in the last 4 weeks.

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“The Nifty 50 index needed the much-anticipated correction, with near-term support positioned near the 25000 zone, which would be a healthy sign, and further has crucial and major support near the 24750 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact,” Vaishali Parekh said.

On what's next for Sensex and Nifty 50, Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “For day traders, 25,500/83,000 would now act as an immediate resistance zone. As long as the market is trading below the same, the correction is likely to continue. On the downside, it could slip to 25,200-25,100/82,000-81,700.”

On the flip side, above 25,500/83,000, the Kotak Neo expert said the pullback move could continue to 25,600-25,650/83,500-83,800. The intraday market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

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Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO Nvidia's surprise move to bring back Jensen Huang capped an unlikely comeback bid for the celebrity CEO, whose campaign to reclaim the top job following his resignation foundered before the White House intervened.

Huang, a company co-founder, stepped down after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing.

Just 11 days after announcing his resignation and six days after rejecting his offer to return as CEO, Nvidia's board of directors on Monday said Huang had returned as CEO, effective immediately.

President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's reinstatement to the helm of a company at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom, saying in an interview Monday with CNBC: "The board decided to do what we wanted them to do."

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(With inputs from PTI) Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).