Jerome Powell Speech today LIVE: US Fed Chairman to address his 8th Jackson Hole meet. Here's what is in focus

Jerome Powell Speech LIVE: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to take the stage at his eighth Jackson Hole meeting address in May 2026, as the chief eyes the end of his term.

Powell may not provide a clear signal about the Fed’s next policy move at the next meeting. However, Wall Street investors are expecting a 25 bps rate cut in September amid the rising risk of an economic slowdown in the US economy.

What is US Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting?

Every year, the US Federal Reserve hosts an annual economic symposium, at which central bankers from around the world, academics, economic thinkers, policymakers, and journalists come to discuss the year's economic ideas.

This year's Jackson Hole meeting is significant as this is likely to be Jerome Powell's last meeting as the US Federal Reserve Chairman, as his term comes to an end with very little chance of him being reappointed to the position by US President Donald Trump.

US Fed's July 2025 Meeting Results

The US Federal Reserve's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, decided to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 4.25 to 4.5%, as the US central bank positioned itself to review more economic data before cutting them.

“The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-¼ to 4-½%. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate,” said the FOMC.

The FOMC committee also highlighted concerns about ‘somewhat elevated’ inflation data in the US economy in its July 2025 meeting outcome.

Where to watch Jerome Powell's speech?

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will address the annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, 22 August 2025, in Wyoming, United States. His speech is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. (EDT) on Friday.

For people tuning in from India, you can watch Powell's speech today at 7:30 p.m. (IST) on the US Federal Reserve's YouTube channel (link here) or follow our live blog for the head's address and other key updates of the event.

