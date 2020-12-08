Jet Airways shares hit upper circuit on hopes of resumption of operations

The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Shares of Jet Airways hit the upper circuit of five percent on Tuesday after the new promoters of the airline said operations could start in the summer of 2021. At 11:05 am, Jet Airways was up 4.97% at ₹75.

Shares of Jet Airways hit the upper circuit of five percent on Tuesday after the new promoters of the airline said operations could start in the summer of 2021. At 11:05 am, Jet Airways was up 4.97% at ₹75.

Jet Airways jumped 5% after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Jet Airways jumped 5% after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On Monday, the new promoters said in a statement that the airline may start both domestic and international operations with all the slots that were available to Jet Airways before it stopped flying.

“The Jet 2.0 program is aimed at reviving the past glory of Jet Airways, with a fresh set of processes and systems to ensure greater efficiency and productivity across all routes," said a statement released by the new promoters.

“If everything goes as per plan and the consortium receives the NCLT and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the summer of 2021," they added.

Jet Airways has jumped 145.9% year to date on the hopes of the operations revival. Meanwhile, at 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.64 per cent at 45,719 while the Nifty 50 gained by 67 points or 0.5 per cent at 13,423.