Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Jet Airways up 5% as lenders approve resolution plan
Photo: Mint

Jet Airways up 5% as lenders approve resolution plan

1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Jet Airways hasn’t flown since 17 April 2019 after it halted flights due to an acute cash crunch

Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd hit the 5% upper circuit for the eight consecutive session on Monday after the lenders approved the resolution plan submitted by UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan to revive and operate the airline.

Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd hit the 5% upper circuit for the eight consecutive session on Monday after the lenders approved the resolution plan submitted by UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan to revive and operate the airline.

At 10.25 am, the scrip at 42.15 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from its previous close. Since the last eight sessions, the stock has gained 47%, while so far this year it has surged 45%.

At 10.25 am, the scrip at 42.15 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from its previous close. Since the last eight sessions, the stock has gained 47%, while so far this year it has surged 45%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Jet Airways hasn’t flown since 17 April 2019 after it halted flights due to an acute cash crunch.

Jet Airways had earlier received bids from two consortiums, one comprising Kalrock Capital and Jalan, and the other by Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Mumbai-based Big Charter, and Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Capital Investments Llc.

The new owner is set to face several challenges to turn around Jet Airways, which include its massive debt, pending salaries, airports and ground handlers among others.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.