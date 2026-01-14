Why jewellery firms sparkled in Q3 despite record gold prices
Madhvendra 5 min read 14 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Why India’s India’s love for gold just delivered another surprise. Even as prices hit record highs, festive demand held firm, organized players gained share, and Q3 winners showed why this sector refuses to slow down.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian households hold nearly 34,600 tonnes of gold, valued at over $5 trillion, according to a report released by Morgan Stanley in October 2025. This stock is larger than India’s nominal GDP of $4.1 trillion, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story