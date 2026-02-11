Jewellery stock extends rally for fourth straight session. Rises over 11% in YTD

Motisons Jewellers share price continued their upward trend for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, February 11, surging by 32%. Motisons Jewellers shares has increased by 11% year to date. Today, Motisons Jewellers shares were in focus following the release of its strong Q3 financial results.

The net profit for Motisons Jewellers jumped by 69.54% to ₹25.94 crore for the quarter ending December 2025, compared to ₹15.30 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, December 2024.

Additionally, sales climbed by 20.14% to ₹174.56 crore in the quarter ending December 2025, up from ₹145.30 crore in the prior year’s quarter ending December 2024.

Motisons Jewellers is engaged in the jewellery retail sector, providing items crafted from gold, diamonds, and Kundan, as well as a variety of jewellery including pearl, silver, platinum, and other metals.

The company offers an extensive selection of traditional, modern, and hybrid designs across different jewellery categories, catering to customers at its stores in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

During the quarter ending December 31, 2025, the company collected ₹510 lakhs from warrant holders. Of the 510 lakhs received from warrant holders, 507.29 lakhs has been used in line with the approved purposes related to the conversion of the warrants.

The leftover amount of ₹2.71 lakhs is yet to be utilised. From this total, the company issued and allocated 40,00,000 equity shares upon receiving the full payment for the corresponding share warrants.

Motisons Jewellers has shown mixed performance across different time periods. The stock has increased by 2.24% in a single day and risen by 33.01% over the last five days, while it has gained 21.39% in the past month.

Nonetheless, its performance in the medium term is disappointing, as the stock has dropped by 13.46% in six months and 29.34% over the previous year. Despite this, the long-term outlook remains favorable, with the stock providing a return of 58.30% over the last five years.

Motisons Jewellers share price today opened at ₹16.51 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹16.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹16.36 apiece.

Technical View According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, from the January lows near 10.9, the stock has witnessed a sharp rally backed by strong volumes. Considering the recent price action and improving momentum, a positive bias can be maintained.

“The next key resistance is placed around 17.5, coinciding with the 200-DSMA, above which prices may extend towards 19. On the downside, the 89-EMA near 15 is likely to act as immediate support,” said Bhosale.