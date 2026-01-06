Jewellery stock Kalyan Jewellers India sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026

Jewellery stock Kalyan Jewellers India's board of directors on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, announced that the company has decided to hold its October to December quarter board meeting for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Friday, 6 February 2026, according to an exchange filing.

Kalyan Jewellers' board is set to announce the company's third-quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on the same day after it is approved in the board meeting.

“Meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 06 February 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31 December 2025,” the company said in its exchange filing.

The jewellery company, Kalyan Jewellers, also disclosed that the trading window for the designated personnel was closed on 1 January 2026 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the results announcement.

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results On 7 November 2025, Kalyan Jewellers' board announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26. The company recorded a 100% jump in its net profit to ₹260.51 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹130.32 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, as per the consolidated financial statements.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 29% to ₹7,856 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹6,057 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year, as per the exchange filing.

Kalyan Jewellers share price Kalyan Jewellers shares closed 0.77% lower at ₹500.60 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹500.60 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers have given stock market investors more than 314% returns on their investment in the last three years. However, the company's stock has lost over 32% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

The data also showed that on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kalyan Jewellers shares have risen 3.16% in 2026 and have gained 1.42% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 3.66% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Kalyan Jewellers shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹793.45 on 6 Janaury 2025, while their 52-week low level stood at ₹399.40 on 11 March 2025, according to the NSE data. The Jewellery stock's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹51,581.50 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

