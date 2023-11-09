comScore
Jewellery stock Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers jumps 50% in one month after par listing. Do you own?

 Asit Manohar

This jewellry stock has touched life-time high on two out of last five sessions, delivering of 24% return in this time

The jewellery stock bounced back strongly after bottoming out at ₹202 apiece levels on NSE. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Stock market today: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd has been in uptrend ahead of Diwali Muhurat trading 2023. Just a month ago, this jewellery stock had a flat listing at 215 on BSE and NSE. However, after par listing, this stock has been rising continuously and clombing new highs on a regular basis. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new peak of 322.40 per share on NSE. Comparing its listing price on NSE and BSE, the stock has delivered around 50 per cent return to those allottees who remained invested with the stock despite par listing.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) of this jewellery stock was offered at 204 to 215 per equity share in last week of September 2023. The mainboard stock listed on Indian exchanges on 3rd October 2023. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers shares had par listing as it listed on BSE and NSE at 215 per share levels. In fact, it made a low of 210.10 apiece on NSE on the listing date, giving a fresh investor to buy the stock below its issue price. The further remained under sell off heat and touched its life-time low of 202 per share on NSE in next few sessions. However, the stock attracrted bargain hunting from value investors ahead of fast approaching Diwali 2023.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers share price rebounded from 202 levels and today it has hit new life-time high of 322 apiece on NSE, logging around 60 per cent rise from its life-time lows.

In last five sessions, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers shares have touched new life-time high on two sessions. In this time, it has risen from around 260 to 322 per share levels, delivering around 24 per cent return to its shareholders.

What is fuelling this jewellry stock?

Speaking on the reason for rise in Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The stock is rising on festival buzz. Market is expecting that the company will attract higher business volume in current quarter due to Diwali 2023."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 03:17 PM IST
