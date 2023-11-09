Jewellery stock Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers jumps 50% in one month after par listing. Do you own?
This jewellry stock has touched life-time high on two out of last five sessions, delivering of 24% return in this time
Stock market today: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd has been in uptrend ahead of Diwali Muhurat trading 2023. Just a month ago, this jewellery stock had a flat listing at ₹215 on BSE and NSE. However, after par listing, this stock has been rising continuously and clombing new highs on a regular basis. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new peak of ₹322.40 per share on NSE. Comparing its listing price on NSE and BSE, the stock has delivered around 50 per cent return to those allottees who remained invested with the stock despite par listing.
