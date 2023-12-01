Jewellery stock Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers rises 65% within two months after listing of shares. Do you own?
Manoj Vaobhav Gems share price rebounded strongly after touching record low of ₹202 after flat listing at ₹215 per share on NSE and BSE
Stock market today: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd have been in uptred after listing on Indian stock market bourses. Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price listed on NSE and BSE at ₹215 per equity share on 3rd October 2023, which was a flat listing against the issue price of ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share. However, the jewellery stock witnessed strong buying interest among stock market bulls after flat listing. This led to sharp rise in Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price from ₹215 to ₹355 per share levels in near two months of its listing, delivering to the tune of 65 per cent to the allottees and those who bought Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares post-listing.
