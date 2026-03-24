Jewellery stock jumps 3% following positive mood on Dalal Street

Jewellery stock Motisons Jewellers jumped 3.21% to ₹12.53 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, March 27, to consider preference share redemption. The stock rise also coincided with a strong rally in the Indian stock market.

Motisons Jewellers share price opened at ₹12.45 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹12.14 on Monday.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, also surged over 2% each after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in military action against Iran, easing geopolitical tensions. The Sensex jumped 1,714 points to 74,410, while the Nifty 50 advanced around 540 points to 23,054.

Motisons preference share redemption details In an exchange filing on March 23, Motisons Jewellers said that the board will meet on March 27 to consider and approve the redemption of 50,00,000 2.5% non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Earlier this month, the company's board also approved raising ₹350 crore via preferential allotment, rights issue or private placement.

“Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares, and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares and/or any other eligible securities of the Company (“Securities”) for an aggregate sum not exceeding Rs.350 Crore (Rupees Three Hundred and Fifty Crore only) or an equivalent amount thereof (inclusive of premium as may be fixed on such Securities) in one or more tranches and/or by way of one or more issuances as my be permitted, through a public issue or preferential allotment or rights issue or private placement, including a Qualified Institutions Placement or any other permissible mode or combinations thereof as may be decided,” the company said in the filing.

It is further informed that the board has also approved increasing the authorised share capital from ₹125 crore to ₹132 crore.

Motisons Jewellers Q3 results 2026 The net profit of Motisons Jewellers surged 69.54% to ₹25.94 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹15.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of December 2024.

Its revenue from operations rose nearly 20% to ₹174.56 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹145.30 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Motisons Jewellers operates in the jewellery retail segment, offering products made from gold, diamonds, and Kundan, along with a wide range of jewellery in pearl, silver, platinum, and other metals.

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Motisons Jewellers share price trend Motisons Jewellers share price has remained under pressure in the near term. The jewellery stock has shed over 3% in a week and 21.28% in a month amid the stock market selloff.

Furthermore, the stock has declined 14.23% year-to-date (YTD) and 34.59% in the last one year.