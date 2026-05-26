Jewellery stock hits record despite profit-booking trigger on Dalal Street

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels share price surged 5% on Tuesday, 26 May, to touch a record high of ₹303.80 apiece on the NSE, after the company reported strong growth in revenue and profitability for both the second half and full financial year FY26.
The jewellery maker posted total income of ₹681 crore in H2 FY26, marking a 87.8% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹48.67 crore, with margins improving by 40 basis points to 7.15%. Net profit rose 95.2% YoY to ₹29.64 crore, supported by healthy demand during the festive and wedding seasons.
For the full year FY26, the company reported total income of ₹1,157.46 crore, up 78.7% year-on-year. EBITDA jumped 132.3% to ₹93.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 187 basis points to 8.1%. Profit after tax surged 135.7% to ₹59.06 crore, with earnings per share rising 105.9% to ₹23.95.
Commenting on the performance, Pankajkumar Jagawat said the company's strong growth was driven by robust festive and wedding-season demand, repeat business from existing customers, and the addition of 112 new clients during the year.
He added that Utssav strengthened its product portfolio through higher contributions from natural diamond jewellery and the launch of new product lines in plain gold and lab-grown diamonds, which improved the product mix and realisations. The company also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE, a move expected to enhance trade efficiencies and support international expansion.
Despite volatility in gold prices, the company maintained strong operational performance through its focus on lightweight jewellery designs, efficient inventory management, and customer-centric innovation. Management remains optimistic about future growth, citing strong retailer relationships, expanding B2B reach, deeper market penetration, and integrated manufacturing and design capabilities as key drivers for sustained growth.
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels share price today opened at ₹290.20 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹303.80 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹285.45 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock is a relatively low-volume counter but has delivered a strong rally from its March low of around ₹180 to the current levels near ₹290. During Tuesday's session, the stock also touched a fresh all-time high of ₹303.80, reflecting continued buying interest.
According to Bhosale, the overall technical trend remains positive, and the momentum could extend further towards the ₹315–325 zone in the near term. However, he cautioned investors against taking aggressive positions given the stock's relatively low trading volume and limited market participation. On the downside, ₹260 is expected to act as a key immediate support level.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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