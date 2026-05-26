Subscribe

Jewellery stock hits record despite profit-booking trigger on Dalal Street

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels shares rose 5% on 26 May after reporting significant revenue and profit growth for FY26, driven by festive demand. Total income reached 1,157.46 crore, up 78.7%, with net profit surging 135.7% to 59.06 crore, reflecting strong operational performance.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published26 May 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels shares rose 5% on May 26 after reporting significant revenue and profit growth for FY26, driven by festive demand.
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels shares rose 5% on May 26 after reporting significant revenue and profit growth for FY26, driven by festive demand.
AI Quick Read

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels share price surged 5% on Tuesday, 26 May, to touch a record high of 303.80 apiece on the NSE, after the company reported strong growth in revenue and profitability for both the second half and full financial year FY26.

Advertisement

The jewellery maker posted total income of 681 crore in H2 FY26, marking a 87.8% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA nearly doubled to 48.67 crore, with margins improving by 40 basis points to 7.15%. Net profit rose 95.2% YoY to 29.64 crore, supported by healthy demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

For the full year FY26, the company reported total income of 1,157.46 crore, up 78.7% year-on-year. EBITDA jumped 132.3% to 93.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 187 basis points to 8.1%. Profit after tax surged 135.7% to 59.06 crore, with earnings per share rising 105.9% to 23.95.

Commenting on the performance, Pankajkumar Jagawat said the company's strong growth was driven by robust festive and wedding-season demand, repeat business from existing customers, and the addition of 112 new clients during the year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indraprastha Gas share price jumps 6% on CNG price hike

He added that Utssav strengthened its product portfolio through higher contributions from natural diamond jewellery and the launch of new product lines in plain gold and lab-grown diamonds, which improved the product mix and realisations. The company also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE, a move expected to enhance trade efficiencies and support international expansion.

Despite volatility in gold prices, the company maintained strong operational performance through its focus on lightweight jewellery designs, efficient inventory management, and customer-centric innovation. Management remains optimistic about future growth, citing strong retailer relationships, expanding B2B reach, deeper market penetration, and integrated manufacturing and design capabilities as key drivers for sustained growth.

Also Read | Wipro share price rallies for the ninth straight session

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels share price today

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels share price today opened at 290.20 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 303.80 apiece, and an intraday low of 285.45 per share.

Advertisement

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock is a relatively low-volume counter but has delivered a strong rally from its March low of around 180 to the current levels near 290. During Tuesday's session, the stock also touched a fresh all-time high of 303.80, reflecting continued buying interest.

According to Bhosale, the overall technical trend remains positive, and the momentum could extend further towards the 315–325 zone in the near term. However, he cautioned investors against taking aggressive positions given the stock's relatively low trading volume and limited market participation. On the downside, 260 is expected to act as a key immediate support level.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy share price rises 3% after Q4 results; should you buy?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Indian Stock MarketUtssav Cz Gold Jewels
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJewellery stock hits record despite profit-booking trigger on Dalal Street
Advertisement
Read Next Story