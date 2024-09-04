Are India’s top 3 jewellery stocks breaking out? These charts hold a clue.
Summary
- India’s diamond and jewellery sector is poised for a strong uptrend. The technical setups across three specific jewellery stocks show bullish patterns, each displaying unique characteristics supporting further trends.
In a year when India’s stock market has sparkled with impressive gains, few sectors have glittered quite like gold.
The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices surged by about 28% each in the first eight months of 2024. These indices have outperformed the benchmark index, Nifty50, which is up by 16% over the same period.
This significant outperformance is partly due to the frequent sector rotations, where different sectors have taken turns leading the market each month.
Among these, the diamond and jewellery segment has garnered attention, even though it lacks a dedicated sector index from NSE or BSE.
To fill this gap, we have created the Definedge EQW Diamond & Jewellery Index, an equal-weighted index comprising 12 diamond and jewellery sector stocks. This index offers a more focused view of the sector’s performance, providing insights into its trends and potential future movements.
