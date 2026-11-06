Jewellery stocks performance on Dhanteras 2026: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold - How gold, silver shares are faring

Dhanteras 2026: Gold jewellery stocks rose as much as 4% in Friday's trading session as India celebrates Dhanteras 2026, one of the most auspicious occasions for purchasing gold, silver and other precious metals.

Titan shares surged over3.35% to ₹4996.70 per share, meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers share price jumped over 4% to ₹581.25. Other jewellery stocks like PC Jeweller, Senco Gold and Sky Gold and Diamonds shares also jumped 2% on Friday.

What's behind the rally? The jewellery sector has witnessed renewed investor interest over the past few trading sessions, with gold prices recovering after a sharp correction in recent months. The rebound in precious metal prices, improving retail sentiment and expectations of higher jewellery purchases have supported sentiment towards listed jewellery companies.

Meanwhile, Dhanteras and Diwali are among the most important periods for India's jewellery industry, as consumers traditionally purchase gold and silver during the festive season.

The ongoing wedding season is another potential demand driver. Investors are expecting jewellery retailers to benefit from higher store footfalls, improved sales volumes and increased purchases of gold coins, bars and ornaments.

“In India, gold is typically not purchased for short-term gains, but as a long-term store of value. This cultural approach is one of the key reasons Indian households collectively hold the world’s largest private gold reserves —valued at over $3 Tn. Moreover, Gold is also a preferred asset for both consumers and businesses due to its high liquidity,” said brokerage firm Axis Direct.

The firm further said that Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious occasions to buy gold, and this year, the yellow metal is trading at a discount of over 22% from its peak of ₹1,80,000, with domestic prices hovering around ₹1,42,000.

This article is being updated