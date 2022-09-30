Jewelry stock fixes record date for 4:1 bonus share issue. Details here

Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of Anshuni Commercials Limited — a company that deals in diamond cutting, jewelry & precious metals, has fixed record date for bonus share issuance. As per the information available on BSE website, the jewelry company has fixed Friday, October 7, 2022 as 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company. This means, the stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th October 2022. The company board has already considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1, which means one bonus share will be rewarded for one equity share held by shareholders of the company.

