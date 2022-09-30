Jewelry stock fixes record date for 4:1 bonus share issue. Details here

Jewelry stock fixes record date for 4:1 bonus share issue. Details here2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
- Bonus shares 2022: Jewelry company has already considered and approved four bonus shares for each equity share held by the shareholders
Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of Anshuni Commercials Limited — a company that deals in diamond cutting, jewelry & precious metals, has fixed record date for bonus share issuance. As per the information available on BSE website, the jewelry company has fixed Friday, October 7, 2022 as 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company. This means, the stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th October 2022. The company board has already considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1, which means one bonus share will be rewarded for one equity share held by shareholders of the company.
Informing about the record date for bonus share, BSE notice reads, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Anshuni Commercials Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the equity shares of the company would be on an ex-bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date of 07/10/2022."
The jewelry company informed Dalal Street bourses about the bonus share record date citing, "This is with reference to our letter dated August 26, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 4 (Four) bonus equity share against 1 (One) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution in the Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2022."
"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, October 7, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company," exchange filing of the jewelry company said.
