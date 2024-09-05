Jeyyam Global Foods IPO: share allotment to be out soon. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

  • Jeyyam Global Foods IPO: The initial public offering ended on 4 September and the company plans to raise 81.94 crore for corporate, capital, and working capital needs. though the IPO which comprises 12,088,800 new shares and 13,43,200 shares for sale and company. Here is how to check allotment

Ujjval Jauhari
Published5 Sep 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Jeyyam Global Foods IPO allotment to be out soon. Here is how to check status

Jeyyam Global Foods IPO: The subscription period for the Jeyyam Global Foods IPO started on Monday, September 2, and has ended on Wednesday, September 4. The IPO shares of Jeyyam Global Foods will be allotted soon.

The IPO comprises 12,088,800 new shares and 13,43,200 shares for sale and company plans to raise 81.94 crore for corporate, capital, and working capital needs.

Investors can check allotment status on the registrars website or on the NSE as the focus shifts to listing, The proposed listing date for the Jeyyam Global Foods IPO is set on Monday, September 9, 2024 on NSE SME.

Steps to check Jeyyam Global Foods s IPO Allotment Status

Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Kfin Technologies website on this link -

https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Select ‘Jeyyam Global Foods Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

Jeyyam Global Foods share will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, September 9, 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Jeyyam Global Foods IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

In the unlisted market, Jeyyam Global Foods' shares are fetching a high premium. The grey market premium (GMP) for Jeyyam Global Foods' IPO is currently 23 per share, according to investorgains.com. This shows that Premier Energies shares are trading on the gray market for 23 higher than the issue price.

Investors anticipate Jeyyam Foods to list on the gray market at a price of 84 per share, which is 36.7 percent more than the issue price of 61.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

re priced in the range of 59 to 61, with a face value of 5.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 05:16 PM IST
