JG Chemicals IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from RHP before subscribing
JG Chemicals IPO: The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, and will remain open till Thursday, March 7. From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from RHP before subscribing.
JG Chemicals IPO: The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, has received a strong response from investors . JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 4.65 times, at by 1.40 PM as per BSE data. JG Chemicals had raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors on Monday, March 4.
