Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank share hits 52-week high. Buy or sell?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank shares have been in uptrend for the last six months as the PSU banking major has risen to the tune of near 80 per cent in this time horizon. However, it seems that there is steam left in this banking stock as Canara Bank share price today hit new 52-week high in early morning deals. Canara Bank share price today opened upside and went on to hit new highs of ₹340.40 apiece within few minutes of market opening.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}