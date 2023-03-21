Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: ICICI Securities initiates coverage with 'Buy' tag1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:01 PM IST
If growth slows or margin improvements do not play out for Nazara Technologies, the brokerage see a bear case valuation of ₹400 (for March 24), implying an upside: downside skew of 3.7:1
Nazara Technologies has corrected 70 per cent from its peak of ₹1,601 and is now trading at an all-time low of ₹486, said domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities in a research note.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×