Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: ICICI Securities initiates coverage with 'Buy' tag

ICICI Securities estimates a 37 per cent on-year revenue growth in FY24E, led by 45 per cent YoY in eSports and 25 per cent YoY growth in GEL. The brokerage estimates EBITDA growth of 86 per cent YoY in FY24E led by EBITDA margin improvement of 250 basis points YoY as eSports IPs scale up and GEL profitability improves due subscriber additions and price increases.