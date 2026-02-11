Jhunjhunwala stock Titan share price hits record high on strong Q3 results - Buy, sell or hold?

Jhunjhunwala stock Titan share price gained over 2.5% on Wednesday, February 11 after it posed strong results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

The Tata Group company reported a robust 61% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,684 crore. Profit before tax, excluding exceptional items, rose 70% to ₹2,375 crore, with margins expanding to 9.7%. After adjusting for the impact of the customs duty reduction on gold in Q3FY25, PBT growth stood at 44% compared with the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter increased 40% to ₹24,592 crore, driven largely by festive-season demand. The jewellery segment delivered particularly strong performance, posting 42% growth during the quarter, demonstrating resilience despite a sharp rise in gold prices.

The stock is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. As of the December quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held over 5% stake in Titan.

Key Highlights - Jewellery, watches, eyecare Titan Company said its jewellery business delivered an exceptional performance in the December quarter. The jewellery portfolio grew 42% year-on-year to ₹22,517 crore, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, driven by strong festive demand. During the quarter, the combined Tanishq, Mia and Zoya businesses rose 40% to ₹19,921 crore, while Titan’s India jewellery business increased 41% year-on-year to ₹21,458 crore.

Commenting on the domestic performance, the company said, “India (Domestic) business recorded one of its highest ever quarterly growth performance {excluding Covid periods) led by a vibrant festive and backed by visible and evocative campaigns for all brands in the portfolio.”

Meanwhile, In the EyeCare vertical, Titan saw total income rising 18% to ₹231 crore in QFY26 and EBIT of ₹24 crore at 10.5% margin. Watches business achieved total income of ₹1,295 crore for the quarter, growing 14% over Q3FY25 and an EBIT of ₹156 crore at 12.0% margin.

Managing Director Ajoy Chawla said, “We marked a stellar third quarter of 40% growth characterized by a strong performance across our key businesses. The festive period spurred broad-based consumer interest across our portfolios, underscoring resilience in premium and accessible segments alike.”

Should you buy the Tata Group stock? ICICI Direct has retained its 'add' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,500, which implies an upside potential of 5% from previous close.

"Though Titan’s Q3FY26 strong jewellery sales growth amid inflated gold price regime is primarily led by higher ticket sizes, it does unravel a relatively lower volume elasticity, suggesting resilient underlying demand. We believe margin sustenance within the normative range of 11-11.5% may be a key monitorable as high gold price led margin dilution in studded segment and higher coin salience could continue to weigh on jewellery margins. All said, we remain cognizant of the fact that continued rise in gold prices could impact consumer behaviour/business model," the brokerage said.

Titan share performance The stock advanced as much as 2.6% to its record high of ₹4379.95 on BSE. Moreover, it has also given strong returns in recent times, jumping 32% in last 1 year, 25% in past 6 months, 14% in last 3 months and over 3% in the past 1 month. Meanwhile, in the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, advancing 184% in 5 years.