Jhunjhunwala's portfolio: ICICI Securities is bullish on this Tata group stock

They further claimed that “Tata Motors is an auto OEM from the house of Tatas operating in the domestic (PV, CV) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR). Its FY22 consolidated sales mix includes: JLR ~67%, India CV ~19%, India PV ~11%. Domestically, the company is in a sweet spot with cyclical upswing in the domestic CV space and robust consumer response to its new portfolio in the PV domain. It is even leading the electrification drive domestically with dominant 80%+ market share in the electric PV space with Nexon EV as its top selling model. On the JLR front, demand prospects are healthy with pending order backlog of 2.15 lakh units as of CY22 end. With supply chain issues easing we expect it to swiftly ramp up production and report a better financial performance, going forward. It is also readily adopting the EV transition with Jaguar going all electric by 2025 and new EV model launches planned in LR domain. Incrementally, positives are the closure of Ford’s Gujarat plant deal in the domestic electric passenger vehicle domain (capacity expandable up to 4.2 lakh units) and board approval for partial stake sale of the company’s holding (74.4% stake) in Tata Technologies (E&RD firm working on new technologies like ADAS) through IPO route (adds ~ ₹50/share to our fair value calculation)."