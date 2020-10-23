Jhunjhunwalas take up stakes in two companies

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought into auto firm Tata Motors while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought into the water treatment company VA Tech Wabag, show the latest shareholding pattern of the two companies.

Data showed that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.29% stake in Tata Motors at the end of the September quarter. His name was not listed among the key shareholders of the company at the end of June quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also holds stake in other Tata group companies such as Titan.

The shareholding pattern of in VA Tech as of September 30 showed Rekha Jhunjhunwala holding 8.04% stake in the water treatment company. VA Tech had announced raising of ₹120 crore via preferential share issue to specified investors including Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

VA Tech shares were today trading 2% higher at ₹191.60. Shares of the water treatment company has risen sharply from its April lows of ₹73.

Tata Motors shares were today trading 2% higher at ₹136.25. The automaker's shares have strongly rebounded from its March lows of ₹63.60 in tandem with a recovery in broader markets.

Commenting on the auto sector, Emkay Global Financial Services in a recent note said: "Expectations of festive season demand is high. Given that festive season is commencing post a lengthy inauspicious period, demand pick-up is expected across segments. The months of Aug-Sept’20 have brought plenty of signs that the volumes may be well along on its recovery from sharp cyclical downturn. We estimate that the recent recovery volumes will manifest into a powerful cyclical rally across segments."





